Team U.S.A. has a new World Cup captain and he's from the Hudson Valley!

As the world of soccer focuses on Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we here in the Hudson Valley have way more to root for than just a U.S.A. win, we are lucky enough to have one of our own representing on soccer's biggest stage.

Tyler Adams

Adams, "the Hudson Valley's most famous" soccer player was just named the captain of the 2022 men's U.S. World cup team!! Since graduating from Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls, Adams has spent the last five years on the US National team and now at the age of 23, he becomes one of the youngest men ever to wear the captain armband for the US team according to ESPN. Adams was elected captain after a vote by 35 teammates in September and after the announcement had this to say,

"I want to be a winner. So first off, I’m very competitive. I want to hold the guys around me to the same standard. I don’t want to lose and then have to point the finger and say, `You let me down today.’ I just want to make sure that everyone’s on the same page intensity-wise, and mentality-wise, no frustration – we all buy into the same thing. And, yeah, I think I’ve been doing that since a young age."

Dutchess County Couldn't be Prouder

When the announcement was made social media flooded with posts from fans sharing how proud they were that one of our own is representing Hudson AVlley soccer on the world stage. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molarnio shared his support on Facebook saying, "Dutchess County is proud to have Tyler Adams represent us in the World Cup, leading the United States Men’s National Team into the most-watched sporting event in the world as our nation’s captain. Tyler is the epitome of the determination we in Dutchess County all share."

The World Cup runs now through December 18th. Join us in wishing Tyler and the US team GOOD LUCK!!

