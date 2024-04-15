Gang of 4 Women Wanted for Assault, Robbery at Wappingers Store

Wappingers Falls authorities are searching for a group of four female thieves who targeted a local store and attacked a worker on Saturday.

Contrary to what you may hear in the press, instances of larceny in Dutchess County have been on a sharp decline over the past twenty years. Statistics show that instances of shoplifting and petty crime are far lower than they were decades ago. In 2000 the county had a larceny crime index of 1,655. That number has steadily declined and in 2022 it was just 907.

Regardless of reality, businesses have been locking up popular items and even moving stores out of high-crime areas, blaming it all on theft. Target was recently criticized for closing several stores due to what they say was an increase in crime. The stores they shut down, however, were found to actually have a lower rate of theft than the ones that remained open.

While we're left to decipher whether a rise in crime is actually an increasing problem or something created by politicians to stoke fear in voters, stories of store thefts continue to make headlines.

Gang of Women Sought in Wappingers Theft and Assault

Village of Wappingers Police say officers were called to the Dollar General on Route 9 just after 3 pm on Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers received a call that two women were suspected of stealing from the Wappingers Falls store.

While en route to the Dollar General, a 911 dispatcher informed police that the two female suspects had begun to assault a worker at the store. It's unclear if the employee was attempting to restrain or stop the women from stealing, but the worker reportedly sustained injuries.

Before police arrived on scene, the two women reportedly fled with two other females in a white Nissan sedan. The gang of four was already heading south on Route 9 by the time officers showed up at the Dollar General.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway and police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact the Village of Wappingers Falls police. Unfortunately, authorities did not provide any description of the women. It's unclear if there is any surveillance footage of the alleged theft and assault.

