Hudson Valley Police Seek Help After Being Attacked by Biker Mob

We now have more information about a tense situation caught on video between a New York State Trooper and an angry mob of masked bikers in Wappingers Falls.

Hudson Valley residents were shocked after seeing video of a dirtbike and ATV mob that surrounded and overpowered a police officer on Sunday. A group of 30 to 40 people is accused of terrorizing drivers by weaving in and out of traffic, running red lights and doing stunts near oncoming traffic. The group was seen riding up and down Route 9 and 9D between Poughkeepsie and Beacon on Sunday afternoon before coming in contact with police.

A state police officer who confronted the group as they wreaked havoc near the Wappingers Falls Village Hall quickly found himself surrounded by the masked riders who revved their engines and berated him with expletives. During the altercation, State Police say two of the bikers collided with each other leaving one of the men injured.

Facebook/Mike Cunningham Facebook/Mike Cunningham loading...

The injured biker has been identified as John Robinson, a 25-year-old from Poughquag. While attempting to render aid to Robinson, police say another biker involved in the accident attempted to grab his bike and flee the scene. In an eyewitness video, the biker can be seen physically confronting the officer.

Other members of the mob were seen attempting to interfere with first responders who were administering medical assistance to the downed biker. An unidentified biker is accused of entering the officer's car during the tussle and stealing his Trooper's hat. Robinson was eventually transported to Vassar Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Facebook/Mike Cunningham Facebook/Mike Cunningham loading...

Police Urge Public to Help Identify Biker Mob Members

While an investigation into the events on Sunday is still underway, officials have vowed to bring the group to justice. Wappinger Town Supervisor, Joseph D. Cavaccini, posted a strongly-worded statement that described the bikers' behavior as "disgusting".

Police are now asking the public for assistance in identifying members of this group of bikers and ATV riders who surrounded police. Anyone with information about the incident or those involved is asked to call the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

