Want Authentic Greek Food? Head to Newburgh this Weekend

It’s festival season here in the Hudson Valley. Music Festivals, Arts and crafts festivals. And this weekend, one of the most popular and long-running festivals is happening in Newburgh. It’s the Summer Greek Fest 2022, and it’s going to be awesome, not to mention delicious.

The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival has been happening in Newburgh for what seems like forever. It’s become one of the most fun festivals and traditions in Newburgh, and it’s happening this Friday, July 15 from 4PM - 9PM, Saturday, July 16 from 11AM - 9PM, and Sunday, July 17 from 11AM - 4PM at the church at 19 Fullerton Avenue (corner of Fullerton and Van Ness) in Newburgh.

The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival is one of the best in the area with authentic Greek food and pastries, Greek music and dancing, a Greek coffee shop, and even a Greek souvenir gift shop. Greek Gyro Now, that's what I'd call a true, authentic Greek Festival. And admission is totally free. That means you can go one, two, or all three days for the low price of nothing! In this day and age that’s a big deal.

If you’re in the Newburgh area this weekend and you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy without breaking the bank, stop by the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival. Enjoy Greek music and dancing and treat yourself to some delicious Greek food. For more information, check out the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival web page.

