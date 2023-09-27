Big Warm Up On the Way For New York State & Hudson Valley

Many parts of New York state have enjoyed some beautiful early fall weather, with daytime highs in the 60s with cooler nights in the 40s. However, meteorologists say change is on the way.

That change will start with the threat of rain by late week, and into early Saturday. But forecasters are saying the first week of October will be quite warm across the Hudson Valley.

September Brought Lots of Extreme Weather

September started off with some of the summer's hottest temperatures, has highs climbed into the 90s for consecutive days. This was followed by rounds of severe thunderstorms and flooding rains, as thousands across the region were left without power.

Hurricane Lee, which was once one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic, missed the area entirely. The storm would only bring a bit of a gusty breeze across parts of New York, as it moved well east towards Canada.

The month ended on a wet note though, with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia drenching the area with heavy rains for several days.

Heavy Rain On the Way Again?

Hudson Valley Weather says that we could see rainfall by Friday morning, as an area of a low pressure will move up the Atlantic seaboard in to the Northeast.

However, HVW says this will be a bit of a tricky forecast, as the Hudson Valley and New York state could see moderate rainfall Friday and Saturday morning, or very little if anything at all.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s, with mostly sunny skies as the rain departs.

The Weather Channel says that it will really start to warm up as we enter next week. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s, with highs nearing 80 degrees through Friday of next week.