New York State Residents Told To Brace For Hurricane Lee

New York State is bracing for Hurricane Lee's potential arrival.
On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to closely monitor how the storm develops.
New York State Prepares For Hurricane Lee
Gov. Hochul confirmed she has deployed 50 New York State National Guard members as Hurricane Lee continues to move northwest and strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean.
“A major hurricane is currently churning in the Atlantic and we are keeping a close eye on this storm because it’s too early to predict what this potentially dangerous weather system will do,” Governor Hochul said.
National Guard Deployed To Long Island
Hochul sent the 50 National Guard members to Long Island. Officials are worried the hurricane could cause dangerous high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding, and beach erosion in New York State.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I have deployed the National Guard and directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and be ready to respond to local requests for assistance. New Yorkers in coastal areas should watch the forecast and be ready to act, if necessary, to stay safe," Hochul added.
As of Tuesday, Hurricane Lee was a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds close to 115 miles per hour.
Lee was just north of Puerto Rico Tuesday morning and east of the Bahamas. Hurricane Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous hurricane for the next couple of days, officials say.
The National Hurricane Center does not forecast Lee to have a direct impact on New York State, however, the storm's final path isn't clear.
“While the final path of Hurricane Lee is still undetermined, preparations are already underway to help protect New York against any impacts the storm may deliver. As the forecast continues to be refined in the coming days, New Yorkers should closely follow these developments and begin taking the steps necessary for keeping themselves and their households safe," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.
The hurricane is moving northwest and is forecast to turn north in the next two days. New York officials noted there's potential for flooding and erosion in parts of New York State.