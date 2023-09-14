Walmart Expanding Fishkill Store With Robots For Speedy Service

Walmart is seeking permission to construct a 7,000-square-foot building expansion at its Fishkill, New York location that utilizes state-of-the-art robot technology.

While many retail locations continue to shutter their doors throughout the Hudson Valley, there are a few stores that continue to thrive. The parking lots at Target, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Walmart are packed with shoppers looking for deals.

While many Hudson Valley shoppers have turned to these discount brands to save money, they've also grown accustomed to the convenience many of these stores offer.

Curbside pickup has been hugely successful, especially at stores like Target and Walmart. The Target in Poughkeepsie expanded its parking lot pickup area last year and rows of customers can be seen waiting for their online deliveries to be brought out of their cars all day long.

Target Sales Rise Over 17 Percent During Holiday Season Getty Images loading...

Walmart has also been committed to offering its customers speed and convenience. As a result, the Fishkill location is planning to construct a dedicated Market Fulfillment Center. The 7,000-square-foot addition to the eastern side of the building would serve as a modular warehouse to serve online customers.

Since 2021, Walmart has been committed to opening up more and more MFCs across the country. These dedicated warehouses can store thousands of popular items from perishable foods to electronics.

Walmart Welcomes the First of Four Next-Generation Fulfillment Centers with the Grand Opening of its New Joliet Facility Getty Images for Walmart loading...

The warehouse-within-a-store utilizes technology to quickly gather items for pickup, so customers experience less wait time.

Instead of an associate walking the store to fulfill an order from our shelves, automated bots retrieve the items from within the fulfillment center. The items are then brought to a picking workstation, where the order can be assembled with speed.

Walmart says the whole process just takes minutes from the time someone places their order until it's ready to be picked up.

Walmart Welcomes the First of Four Next-Generation Fulfillment Centers with the Grand Opening of its New Joliet Facility Getty Images for Walmart loading...

Details of the Fishkill MFC proposal are currently being considered by the Town of Fishkill. It's unclear when construction of the center would begin if approved.

Walmart's Secret PA Codes Knowing when you should leave could save you a little stress and keep the family safe while you're shopping. Here's what you should listen for.