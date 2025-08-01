Walmart Rolls Out Affordable Back-to-School Kits in New York

Back-to-school season is here, and Walmart is making it easier for New York families.

Back-to-school season is here, and Walmart is making it easier than ever for New York families to get everything they need—affordably.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation based in the United States, known for operating a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton, Walmart offers a wide range of products at low prices, including groceries, clothing, electronics, and household goods. It is one of the largest companies in the world by revenue and has thousands of stores in countries around the globe. Walmart is also a major player in e-commerce and supply chain management.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Walmart in New York State

Walmart operates approximately 111 retails stores across New York State (including both Supercenters and discount stores), with nearly 40,000 employees in the state.

These stores also support around 150,000 supplier jobs through extensive partnerships with local businesses.

Notable Store: Albany Supercenter

The flagship Crossgates Commons Walmart in Albany is notable for being the largest Walmart Supercenter in the U.S. spanning about 260,000 sq ft across two stories—one of very few multilevel Walmart's in the country.

Walmart Helps Students Get First-Day Fresh

With the top 14 essential school supplies priced at just $10.36, and full first-day kits (including supplies, lunch, backpack, and outfit) for under $65, value and convenience remain the focus.

Get our free mobile app





, there’s more to explore:



A new 65-piece tween fashion line, Weekend Academy, with most items under $15

14 of the most popular school supplies at the lowest prices in six years

Convenient shopping through Pickup, Delivery, or in-store visits

A one-click school lunch basket that's worth under $2 a day

Get more info on the Walmart Back to School first-day kits here.

23 Walmart Store In New York To Get New Look