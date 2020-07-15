Walmart and Sam’s Club To Require Masks in All Stores
Starting July 20, all Walmart and Sam's Club stores will requite all customers to wear masks. The chain joins a growing list of other major brands that are requiting all stores to adopt this policy nationwide.
Many states have enforced mask in public policies, especially the past couple of weeks. NBC says this will apply to all of the chain's approximately five thousand locations. However, since there is still not a nationwide ruling on requiring masks in public, many store employees have had the sometimes awkward task of trying to enforce masks policies on their own. And as we know, this has lead many heated viral confrontations.
Top officials from both stores said in a post on the company’s website that the mask rule will keep both customers and employees safe, and “help bring consistency across stores and clubs”.
