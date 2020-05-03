Walkway Over the Hudson Requiring Face Coverings
Being restricted to staying home has people longing for the outdoors and fresh air. One valuable resource we have as Hudson Valley residents is the Walkway over the Hudson.
As of April 25, the Walkway is requiring visitors over the age of two to wear masks or fabric facial coverings, according to their website. What does that mean? It means if you want to walk on the Walkway, you will need to be wearing a mask or face covering.
Here are guidelines from the CDC (Center For Disease Control) as to what constitutes a proper facial covering (these guidelines are for fabric coverings):
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Will needing to wear a mask or face covering keep you from going to a particular business or going on the Walkway? Let us know.
