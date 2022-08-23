Treat Your Hudson Valley Pooch to the Best Gift Ever

Let’s face it. Hudson Valley residents love their dogs. Okay, no matter where you live people love their dogs. I have friends whose dogs have better lives than I do. I’m not kidding. Dogs with their own rooms, dogs that get homemade dog food, dogs who rule the house. I know some very spoiled dogs.

And dogs here in the Hudson Valley are extra lucky. There are so many great places that you can bring your dog for an afternoon of fun and exercise. There are mountains to climb, trails to hike, dog parks, and even doggie daycare centers with pools and more. One of the coolest places to enjoy with your dog is the Walkway Over the Hudson, as long as it’s not too hot for their paws.

The Walkway Over the Hudson lets you and your best friend enjoy Poughkeepsie, Highland, and the views in between the two. It’s a nice walk, no hills for you or your dog to worry about. Just a nice flat walk across one of the most beautiful rivers anywhere. And the folks at the Walkway Over the Hudson loves your dog, too. They know how important your dog is to you, so they’ve come up with a great gift for your best friend.

Right now, you can treat your dog to an awesome gift pack and you’ll be helping out the Walkway Over the Hudson, too. The gift pack contains a stylish Walkway bandana, a waste bag dispenser, and a biscuit treat for your furry friend. You can get your Walkway Puppy Pack right here. Just in time for fall walks, which happens to be one of the most beautiful seasons to be on the Walkway. To learn more about the Walkway Over the Hudson, make a donation or volunteer, and to find out about Walkway events, visit the website.

