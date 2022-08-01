Rides, Live Music, and Fresh Lobster in Poughkeepsie this Weekend

Some of my favorite memories in Poughkeepsie have been made at the Poughkeepsie Riverfest. I’ve seen scores of great musicians at past Riverfests including Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Leon Russell, Jimmy Cliff, and Little Feat just to name a few. And it’s not just great music memories, it’s great community memories.

I live pretty close to the Hudson River, so I’m reminded daily how lucky we are to live in such a great area. The river, the mountains… we’re surrounded by beauty. And the Hudson River is certainly something to celebrate. There will be plenty of celebrating going on this weekend as Poughkeepsie Riverfest is back at Victor C. Waryas Park this Friday, Aug. 5, Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7.

Poughkeepsie Riverfest kicks off at 3 PM on Friday and runs through 10 PM, and then Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM - 10 PM both days. Three days of fun, games, rides, and entertainment. And views of the Mighty Hudson River, of course. If you happen to visit Poughkeepsie Riverfest on Sunday between noon and closing, you’ll also get to eat some fresh Maine lobster.

World famous Cousins Maine Lobster will be at Riverfest 2022 this Sunday with some of the best lobster dishes you’ve ever tasted. Connecticut lobster rolls, Maine lobster rolls, lobster mac and cheese, lobster bisque, clam chowder, and more. It may be the river we’re celebrating, but we’ll be eating some delicious ocean lobster. It’s the perfect meal for a perfect day in Poughkeepsie.

If you’re looking for somewhere to bring the whole family this weekend, head to Poughkeepsie Riverfest. While you’re there, check out the Walkway Over the Hudson and some of the great sites and restaurants near Warywas Park, like Mahoney’s, Erin O’Neill’s Pub and Grill, and River Station.

