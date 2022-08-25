Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday

Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.

It’s the 3rd Annual Poughkeepsie PorchFest, and it’s going to be a great community event. This year the Porchfest kicks off in style with a parade starting at noon from the Trolley Barn on Main Street to Academy Street, and through the Historic District, led by dancers from Newburgh-Poughkeepsie Performing Arts Academy. Music on the porches will start at 1PM and continue all afternoon through 6PM.

There will be over 30 musicians and entertainers performing throughout the day on the porches in Poughkeepsie’s Southside Historic District, plus the Poughkeepsie Public Library Rover Bookmobile, the Crazy Over Art Van and Serenasnature interactive art. And food from Empire Jamaican Fusion, Midnight Munchies, and more. So, we’re talking about great music and entertainment, fun for the kids, beautiful historic houses, a parade all in one of the finest neighborhoods in Poughkeepsie. Check out the full music lineup here.

If you are coming to PorchFest this Sunday, you may want to head to Poughkeepsie a little early. You can stroll on the Walkway Over the Hudson and check out some of the most beautiful views in the Hudson Valley, and maybe enjoy breakfast at one of Poughkeepsie’s many restaurants. Sunday is going to be great here in Poughkeepsie.

