Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway

One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?

That’s exactly what will be happening at Walktoberfest on the Walkway Over the Hudson on Saturday Oct. 1 and Sunday Oct. 2 from 12PM - 5PM. Two full days to explore the best of what the Hudson Valley has to offer. There will be over 200 vendors to check out at Walktoberfest.

General admission to the market is free, but if you want to participate in the tasting experience a wristband and tasting glass must be purchased. These will be available for pick up at the admission tent when purchasers display their ticket. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the entry tent during the event. All ages are permitted in the tasting area. Participants must be age 21 or over to drink. There is no charge to enter the tasting area and make purchases.

If you’re looking for a great way to kick into the fall season, and maybe even get some early holiday shopping done, you’ll definitely want to be at Walktoberfest on Oct. 1 and 2. There is even a shuttle bus ready from the Poughkeepsie Metro North Station. For tickets and more information, visit the Walkway Over the Hudson website.

