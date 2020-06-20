Walkway Over The Hudson Message Of Thanks To Front Line Workers

Representatives from the Walkway Over The Hudson recently put a plan into action to recognize the efforts of front line workers during the pandemic. Here's a look behind the scenes at how it all came together from concept to illumination.

Walkway Director Elizabeth Waldstein notes that the Walkway is a place that brings people together. When COVID-19 set in there was much uncertainty and it was the front line and essential workers who kept the Hudson Valley on track. She called for some brainstorming as to what they could do to acknowledge their contributions in their own way.

Director of Marketing and Communications Geoff Brault called the next morning with the idea of spelling out thank you and illuminating the letters at night but there was the issue of whether it could be done safely. In conjunction with New York State Parks Department, it was determined that it could in fact be done.

Walkway Board member Kathy Smith has an engineering and mathematics background and she designed and came up with a plan to layout the illuminated bags. Scott Snell from SDS Imagery was brought in and assisted by Zero Point Aerial to record the dramatic footage.

The video below tells the story but most importantly thank you to each and every one of the front line and essential workers who continue to battle the coronavirus daily.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: