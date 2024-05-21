Huge Mayfest Event Returns to Walkway Over the Hudson

Nearly 200 vendors of all types will be represented Memorial Day weekend.

I've often talked about my love the Walkway over the Hudson. I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and I've taken full advantage of it over the years, having it right practically in our own backyard. I have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically.

I remember back in the fall of 2020 attending a giant farmers market at the Walkway Over the Hudson. I had been going for a walk and just happened to stumble upon a farmers market which I hadn't even known was happening. It was great! I picked up some wine and cheese along withe pickles and treats for my dog.

6th Annual Mayfest Farmers and Makers Market

Mayfest brings a curated selection of the Hudson Valley’s finest producers including farms, distilleries, breweries, wineries, restaurants, artisans, and more to the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park. There will be more than 190 vendors onsite and your general admission ticket will get you access to small complimentary samples from more than 30 breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries all afternoon for guests over 21.

The family-friendly event will also feature a designated children’s activity area, live music and entertainment, plus dozens of lifestyle vendors. General admission tickets are just $5, Walkway members and children under 12 are free. Event is Saturday, May 25 and Sunday May 26 12pm-5pm, Monday, May 27 11am-4pm. Pets are also welcome! Get tickets and more info here. Entrance to the event is the Hudson Valley Rail Trail & West Approach to Walkway Over the Hudson at 87 Haviland Road, Highland, NY.

Get our free mobile app

5 Things You Might Not Know About the Walkway Over the Hudson