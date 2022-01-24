Walkway Over the Hudson Announces 2022 Events

January is such a blah kind of month. The holidays are over, and we still have a whole winter ahead of us. Sometimes it helps to look forward to spring and warm weather, and if you actually have solid plans to look forward to, even better. So, when one of the Hudson Valley’s favorite landmarks starts scheduling fun events for the upcoming year, and it’s only January, I’m all for sharing the news.

The Walkway Over the Hudson, which is pretty cool anytime of the year, has started announcing events for the spring, summer, and beyond. It’s only four events so far, but I’ll take it. We’ll keep you posted as they start adding more events.

The ever popular Mayfest will be back for 2022. This is one of the most popular weekends of the year with local vendors and makers, and it’s a collaboration between the Walkway Over the Hudson and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail. The Golf Tournament, always a fun day, is scheduled for July 18. Walktoberfest, another weekend of local vendors and makers will be held on Oct. 1 and 2. And one of the biggest fundraisers of the year, Starry Starry Night will be on Oct. 7.

Not a bad schedule of events so far. And don’t forget, the Walkway Over the Hudson also presents monthly flag changing ceremonies and occasional sunrise strolls. We’re so lucky to have the Walkway Over the Hudson right in our backyard. To find out more about upcoming events, volunteering opportunities and donating, visit the Walkway Over the Hudson website.

