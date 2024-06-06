Lineup Announced For Movies Under The Walkway 2024 Season

Some big, family-friendly movies on lineup for Upper Landing Park, Poughkeepsie.

You gotta love the Walkway over the Hudson. I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and, it happens to be free to visit. I've taken full advantage of it over the years, having it right practically in our own backyard. I have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to the Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically.

In association with the Walkway, another cool thing that is offered by the MHR Foundation and the Walkway Over the Hudson is free movie nights in the summer, which was started back in 2015. MHR Foundation based in Poughkeepsie is dedicated to building visionary partnerships, giving grants and funds to enhance the quality of life through education, the arts and community service.

Upper Landing Park, an urban riverfront space, offers Poughkeepsie residents and visitors a beautiful setting to enjoy alongside the Hudson River, an engaging walk through over 300 years of local history, and access to Walkway Over the Hudson’s waterfront 21-story glass elevator. Its located at 83 N Water St, in Poughkeepsie.



The Movies Under The Walkway Facebook page recently announced that movie nights will be back for the 2024 summer season. Three free, family-friendly movies will be shown on the big screen beneath the Walkway Over the Hudson at the Upper Landing Park in Poughkeepsie, this summer, presented by the Millman Harris Romano Foundation and in partnership with Dutchess County Parks and Walkway Over the Hudson. Children’s activities and fun for the whole family will precede each movie.

Movies Under The Walkway 2024 Lineup

Movie dates and films have been announced for the 2024 season on Saturday evenings once a month from June through August. Park opens at 7:30pm. Movies begin at sundown. Sunshine only. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. Food available for purchase on site. Here's the lineup:

June 29th: Elemental

July 20th: Kung Fu Panda 4

August 10th: Barbie

Keep an eye out for updates at the Movies Under The Walkway Facebook page for info and updates here.

