Walk-Up COVID Vaccine Clinic in Kingston Today

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine just got a whole lot easier in Ulster County.

Since the Coronavirus vaccine rollout began in New York state, back in December of 2020, New Yorkers have been crashing vaccine registration websites.

Things have finally loosened up a bit and making your appointment has been getting easier. However, if you can't commit to a time and just want to go when you have a free minute, there is a walk-up vaccination clinic today in Kingston.

The Andy Murphy Center in mid-town Kingston will be hosting a walk-up vaccination clinic from 9 am until 4 pm on Thursday, April 15.

Appointments are not needed and the only documentation needed is identification. The Andy Murphy Center vaccination site will be offering the first shot of the Moderna vaccine.

If you're looking to make appointments in Ulster County, they have several vaccination sites including:

Best Buy POD

Marlborough Justice Court

Shandaken Town Hall

These sites will be offering Pfizer and Moderna.

The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been temporarily paused. Earlier this week the FDA and CDC recommended that the J & J shot be halted as 6 women suffered from extremely rare blood clotting, with one of those women passing away.

Dr. Carol Smith, the Ulster County Commissioner of the Department of Health said in a statement:

Here in Ulster County, we have not had any resident report a severe reaction to any vaccine that we have administered. However, any resident that may have a concern regarding a vaccine should reach out to their medical provider.

For more details on the COVID-19 vaccine and how to sign up visit UlsterCountyNY.GOV.

