Visit Woodstock’s Rich Musical History with a Cool Rock Tour

Long before there was a music festival in Sullivan County called Woodstock, there was the Town of Woodstock. They are not very close to each other, but they are related. The music festival was originally supposed to be held in Saugerties, which is just down the road from Woodstock. The idea came from people from Woodstock.

Woodstock the Town has a long art and musical history. Many famous musicians have called Woodstock home over the years including Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, The Band, Van Morrison, Todd Rundgren, and the list goes on and on. And many of our favorite albums were recorded in the Town of Woodstock at Bearsville Studios. This month, you can dive into this history with a great new tour. The Woodstock and Bearsville Center Rock Tour.

Tour the grounds with exclusive access to the renovated Bearsville Theater and the former Todd Rundgren Utopia video studios. Then a short drive to Woodstock to follow in the footsteps of those who came before, seeing the stars, venues and album cover locations that turned Woodstock into a generation.

Tours are Saturdays in March at 2PM. Masks are mandatory, and there is a limit of 6 people per tour. This sounds like a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon here in the Hudson Valley, and Woodstock and the surrounding areas are not only beautiful, but they are full of great restaurants and shops. You might want to make a whole weekend out of it. For all the information about the Woodstock and Bearsville Center Rock Tour, visit the website.

Rock Stars Who Have Lived in Woodstock

