Santana And Counting Crows To Share The Bethel Woods Stage In July; Win Tickets

Two iconic bands will share the stage for one night only in this must-see summer concert. Santana & Counting Crows will perform at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts on July 18th as part of their 2024 Oneness Tour.

attachment-Santana_851x315_OSN loading...

Santana was formed in 1966 by its namesake Carlos Santana, and even through its numerous lineup changes over the years, he continues to lead the band and stun crowds around the world with his musicianship. The Latin-infused rock band will bring their signature sound to the Bethel Woods stage, performing classics like "Smooth," and "Black Magic Woman". You don't want to miss the opportunity to see the original Woodstock musician perform in the place where it all happened!

Joining them on the stage is Counting Crows, which will help elevate the already incredible concert experience. They'll play all their hits like "Mr. Jones," and "Round Here," to capture the crowd's hearts and put on the best show of the summer!

