New Found Footage Shows Hyde Park in a Time Capsule

Hudson Valley history lovers, rejoice! Recently uncovered 8mm film shows Hyde Park as it was decades ago, with some very familiar sights that are still standing today.

It's always an intriguing experience to travel back in time, and the footage that was recently shared from Facebook does an amazing job capturing what life was like before iPhones and Instagram. From the wide-bodied, American-made cars to famous landmarks celebrating the 32rd president of the United States (you know who we're talking about...), the film is fascinating.

Vintage Film Found of Hyde Park, NY

"I found this 8-millimeter film that my grandfather had taken of Hyde Park [back] in the day... If you are in my age group, you will appreciate it and maybe bring back some memories", said a recent Facebook post. The reactions were immediate.

Residents Reminisce on Retro Hyde Park, NY

"Wow! Great footage! Definitely brings back memories", said one Hyde Park resident. "That is a real treasure. Hang onto it; it's an important part of Hyde Park history. I especially enjoyed seeing the shots of Vanderbilt", added another. Vanderbilt mansion (below) is one of the few structures that has hardly changed in the decades since the first film was made.

Historic Albany Post Road

Many of the scenes that were captured were along the (still) bustling Albany Post Road. "This was great! I remember Dutch Patron and DQ has changed over the years but still here" reminisced one comment. The Hyde Park Free Library (below) is another building that remains in 2023.

Full Video of Historic Hyde Park, NY

How many Hyde Park landmarks can you spot in the 12-minute video? From a wreath-laying ceremony at FDR's grave to Saint James Church, it's a beautiful walk down memory lane, even for those of us who grew up in other parts of the Hudson Valley. Check out the video below.

If you're looking for more Hudson Valley history, see how our famous fast food chains (like Hyde Park's Dairy Queen) have changed below, and keep scrolling to see the massive Astor-Delano mansion that was on the market for a whopping $25 million.

