Village of Wappingers Warns of Traffic Delays For Next Few Months

Here we go again.

Those of you who remember the never-ending utility work in the Village of Wappingers in late 2018 may experience some bad flashbacks this summer. Work on new pedestrian improvements begins Wednesday morning. The construction on West Main Street will result in traffic delays and more congestion through the fall.

The Village of Wappingers is continuing its project of upgrading sidewalks and beautifying the village. The work will connect already completed sidewalks near Stefano's and The Ground Hog on Church Street and the bottom of West Main Street.

Parking spaces, which are already scarce on West Main Street, will not be available at all during construction. The good news is that when all of the work is done, there will be plenty of new parking. While the pedestrian walkways are being replaced, work continues on a new municipal parking lot. Land behind the tiny brick cobbler shop is being leveled and paved to accommodate more visitors to the village.

The Village of Wappingers continues to draw new businesses and visitors to the area. Just this week Patsy's Pizzeria opened up on East Main Street, offering their legendary thin-crust New York City pizza outside of the five boroughs for the first time since 1933.

