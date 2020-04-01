Village of Wappingers Plans Musical Caravan to Visit Residents

A local community is hitting the road to bring some joy to local residents.

This Saturday afternoon everyone in the Village of Wappingers will be blasting the same music and partying on their front porches and yards. Wappingers Rises, a grassroots movement to encourage local pride in the village, is encouraging residents to let their hair down and have some fun.

From 3pm to 5pm village residents will be hanging banners and signs in their windows and yards to thank our healthcare workers. During those two hours, the community will also be cranking up their radios as they take over the WPDH airwaves. Everyone in the village can call or text their favorite song requests for two whole hours. The Wappingers Rises vehicle will also be leading a caravan around the village, blasting 101.5 WPDH out of a big speaker and snapping pictures and video of all of the creative signs and banners for their Facebook page.

To participate all you have to do is decorate your home and turn on 101.5 WPDH. To make a request between 3pm and 5pm you can either call the studio line or download the WPDH app and text directly with our live DJs.

For updates as to where the caravan is on Saturday, be sure to follow Wappingers Rises on Facebook and Instagram.

