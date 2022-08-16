Stunning: Vietnam Veterans Wall Replica to Stop in Middletown, NY

I have been told that visiting the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC can be very therapeutic and healing for those who served during that war (or action). I have been to it one time, I think I was 10 or so. I distinctly recall a very unusual hush that happened as everyone stepped closer to the wall. Then I noticed my Mom crying, sobbing.

When my sisters and I asked her why she said that she recognized names of people she served with. Mom was in the Navy from 1965 to 1969, as a Navy Corpsman.

Did she find that visit cathartic? I'm not sure as she never spoke about it again. There are many veterans that (for a myriad of reasons) have never been able to make a visit to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC, so it is now coming to them, more specifically, the Hudson Valley, NY.

Why should Hudson Valley Veterans visit the Vietnam War Memorial Wall on Tour?

There are many reasons, but one of the biggest? You won't be alone when you visit, you will have others making the same healing pilgrimage, you just might not have met these people yet. Will it just be a bunch of people standing around? No, this is a multi-day event, with tributes, a motorcycle escort event that starts at Angry Orchard, as well as a ceremony to honor all Veterans.

When and where is the Vietnam Memorial Wall Replica Tribute stopping in Middletown, NY?

The tribute wall will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel 86 Euclid Avenue, Middletown, New York from September 13 to 18, 2022. According to a press release, it will be open to the public from the 15th through the 18th, 2022. For the complete schedule, you can click here. How can you add your veteran status to your NYS Driver's License for Free?

Here is another memorial to those who served in the military, hiding in the Hudson Valley,

