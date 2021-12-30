Video: Local Gun Shop Owner Stops Thief at Fishkill Home Depot

One local business owner witnessed a 'smash and grab' at a local Home Depot and decided to take matters into his own hands. The incident was all capture in one crazy video.

It's been a rough couple of years for many people in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Around the holidays people get desperate but there are resources available to people who need help. Stealing is illegal but it's hard to say whether you can morally object to someone stealing food for their family. However, there are not very many essential food items aside from soda and beef jerky sold at Home Depot.

According to a video that's now going viral on Facebook, Ryan, the outspoken owner of Ulster Firearms spotted someone stealing several items in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Fishkill, New York. After catching the man on video he decided to intervene and break up the person's plans on getting more merchandise.

"As a retailer this kind of thing just spoke to me", he said before the video.

He admits in the video that it wasn't the best decision and he doesn't advise anyone else to take a similar action. However, many are sending him praise in the comments.

Many of us have seen videos of looters and shoplifters on the evening news but it's crazy when you see it happening right in our own back yard.

What do you think? You can watch the crazy video below.

