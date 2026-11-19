If you're planning on doing your Thanksgiving grocery shopping next week, choosing the right day could save you from a nightmare at the supermarket.

Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 26, which means Hudson Valley grocery stores are about to be overrun with shoppers searching for everything from turkeys to pumpkin pie.

But if you're hoping to avoid long checkout lines and crowded aisles, new research suggests there's actually a perfect time to get your shopping done.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

The Worst Days for Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping in New York

For years, conventional wisdom suggested that Tuesday was the worst day to visit the supermarket during Thanksgiving week. However, more recent data shows that Wednesday has now become the day to avoid.

According to research from Placer.ai, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving was the busiest grocery shopping day of 2025. Store visits were a whopping 80.5% higher than the average day throughout the year.

If you assume that getting your shopping done over the weekend is a better idea, that's also a bad idea..

Google released its 2026 holiday shopping trends this week, revealing that grocery stores tend to be especially crowded on the Saturday and Sunday before Thanksgiving, with traffic peaking around 2pm.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

The Best Time to Shop for Thanksgiving in the Hudson Valley

So, when should you head to the supermarket?

If you're waiting until next week, Monday, November 23, is your best bet to avoid the worst crowds, especially if you can get your shopping done earlier in the day.

Google's latest research recommends shopping before 4pm on Monday or Tuesday to avoid the biggest crowds.

Monday also gives you a little breathing room to pick up anything you forgot before Thanksgiving. Just keep in mind that stores could still be recovering from the weekend rush, so there's no guarantee everything on your list will be in stock.

Of course, the best way to avoid the Thanksgiving shopping madness is to get everything the week before. But if you're a last-minute shopper or need fresh ingredients, getting to the store early on Monday may be your best chance of escaping without spending half your day waiting in line.