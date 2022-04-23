Classic Truck & Convertible Needed For Film in Dutchess County

Do you have an old truck or convertible? If so, it could be famous or at least driven by a famous person.

According to AAA, right now the current average price for a gallon of gasoline is about $4.22 in New York. With gas prices being so high, it might not be the best idea to take a joyride in a classic car but you have to admit that they are fun to drive and they sure look cool. To put it into perspective, the average car in the 1970s received about 13 miles to the gallon. The average new car gets about 24 miles per gallon. It's safe to say that we have come a long way.

Despite the high cost of driving these beasts, people still love to collect them. There's something so iconic about most of them. Cars and trucks that are older than 30 years just have so much character. I grew up about 40 minutes from Detroit, Michigan so I was always around American muscle cars. Sadly, car collecting isn't a hobby I can afford right now but maybe you have one.

Do you own a truck or convertible car from the 70s or early 80s?

86499952 Jupiterimages loading...

If you do you might be able to get it featured in a film project taking place here in the Hudson Valley. The Hudson Valley Film Commission posted that the vehicles will be needed for several dates in May of this year. The vehicle does not need to be in mint condition. There's more information in the post below.

