Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.

A local resident in Goshen captured some insane footage of a vehicle that caught on fire yesterday and it's quickly getting a lot of attention.

The incident appears to have taken place in the driveway of a home and reportedly took place on West Street.

Local firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the blaze. No one appears to have been hurt in the fire.

The vehicle looks like it is an older white van but it's hard to make out because of the damage.

Vehicles produced in the last couple of decades have had increasingly more and more safety features added to them. Cars don't just catch on fire. What could cause a vehicle to burst into flames? According to Statefarm there are a few reasons. A blown fuse can cause a fire although a fuse can last decades so that's not a likely cause for a new cause. An oil or other flammable fluid leak can be a cause a fire as well. Bad wiring is another possible culprit.

