Vassar College Named One Of America’s Best Learning Institutions

Vassar College in Poughkeepsie has been named as one of the best colleges in America. Wallethub has released its annual list naming the countries' finest institutions of higher learning for 2021 and there are several New York schools listed in the top 100. Vassar was listed at #51 just behind Tufts University and just ahead of Colgate University.

Vassar College, located at 124 Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie, was founded in 1861 as a place where women could receive an equal education that was once only available to men. Started by Matthew Vassar, the first class was made up of less than 400 students and tuition with room and board included was just $350. Vassar has been coed since 1969 and is one of the most respected schools in the country. Currently, Vassar has approximately 2,400 students and 350 faculty members while offering up 51 different majors.

Wallethub analyzed information from more than 1,000 schools across the country using 30 data points to come to their conclusions. Student selectivity, cost, and career opportunities were all-important metrics. You can link up with more information on the methodology HERE.

DID YOU KNOW: Vassar College campus was used in the opening scene of The Muppets Take Manhattan movie released in 1984.

For the full list of America's top colleges and universities, you can find the information on Wallethub. Here's a look at the top five.