Vanderbilt, FDR, Val-Kill Not Decorating For 2020 Holiday Season

The early Hudson Valley snowfall really has us feeling festive and getting us in that holiday season mind frame.

This year it seems as though more and more people are looking forward to decorating for the holidays. It probably has something to do with the on-going pandemic and giving us something to look forward to, but that's neither here nor there.

Many Hudson Valley residents are looking forward to decorating their homes and driving around the Valley to check out big holiday light displays.

Unfortunately, as we creep nearer to the holidays more and more organizations are canceling their displays to keep everyone safe during the colder months. It's completely understandable but still hurts a little. For example, the extremely popular Sussin Family Light Display in Saugerties announced earlier this month they would not be lighting up their home this year.

You can add another, historical, spot to the list. This week Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic site shared the unfortunate news that a few other Hudson Valley staples won't be decorated this year. On Facebook they shared the following:

Christmas decorating and holiday programming at the Home of FDR, Eleanor Roosevelt’s Val-Kill and the Vanderbilt Mansion will not take place in 2020 as the historic structures, park visitor centers and museum shop will remain closed in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Hopefully next year we can get the full holiday display experience, but we understand the precaution being taken.

Since the big displays are holding off, will you be going the extra mile this year at your own home when it comes to decorating?