Hudson Valley NY Make Your Earth Day Volunteer Plans Now

The Home of Franklin D Roosevelt National Historical Site is just one of the many Hudson Valley New York locations that is getting ready for Earth Day (April 22). How are they going to be marking Earth Day 2023? How can you join in and be a part of it? Keep reading to find out.

When is Earth Day in 2023?

The actual day of 'Earth Day' is April 22, and that started in 1970 as a way for people to act in ways to support the environmental movement. Is there still more that each person can do to take care of the planet? Most definitely.

What does the Home of Franklin D Roosevelt Historic Site have planned to mark Earth Day?

The FDR historic site will be hosting a "Walkabout" in association with the "Hyde Park Trails" group. The Walkabout will be a two-part hike that takes place at the Eleanor Roosevelt Historic Home Val-Kill.

The hike begins at 9:30 am on April 22, 2023. The walkabout will be led by a member of the National Park Service, Dave Hayes.

For more information about the special Earth Day Walkabout or the new patch that the Hyde Park Trails group will be releasing in conjunction with this special event, you can visit the FDR Site Facebook page.

Is there something that you do as your own Earth Day tradition every year? Have you made changes in how you shop or purchase items because they are not recyclable or because you think that their packaging in wasteful?

