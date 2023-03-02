Man Allegedly Stole American Airlines Bus in New York

Police say a suspect, with nine prior arrests, stole a bus from an airport early Wednesday morning and then took the vehicle on a joyride into the city. NBC says that charges against the suspect are pending. Officials say they think the airport bus was left unattended when the man jumped behind the wheel and drove off.

Man in New York Allegedly Steals Airport Bus

NBC says that the 43-yearold suspect drove off in the idling American Airlines bus, which was taken from a parking lot at JFK Airport early Wednesday. ABC says an airport employee notified police, as the suspect drove the bus on to the Van Wyck Expressway and Grand Central Parkway in Queens.

Police say the alleged bus thief then took the vehicle on the Grand Central Parkway into Manhattan. NBC says he then headed down FDR Drive and was finally caught and arrested at Cadman Plaza West.

See Also: Unattended Car Left Running in Poughkeepsie. What Do You Think Happens Next?

ABC says he's been charged with grand larceny of an auto and criminal possession of stolen property.

New York Man Drives Stolen Vehicle to Court, Busted By Ankle Monitoring Bracelet

Police say that a New York state man drove a vehicle, that was reported stolen to court . WNYT is reporting that the very same man ended up being found by authorities after they tracked him with the ankle monitoring bracelet he was wearing back in early 2021.

WNYT is saying that there had been a number of car thefts in East Greenbush that were reported around that time, and had continued. Police are saying that the suspect drove one of those stolen vehicles to the Troy City Court. WNYT says that the ankle bracelet was part of the man's release on an unrelated charge.