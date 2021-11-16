Value of Old Wasp Nests Shock Hudson Valley Residents

Do you have an empty wasp or hornet nest hanging around? You could pay some bills by selling it.

I think I might have found my new side hustle. Did anyone know that these things were so valuable? It's been rough for many people financially over the past few years. Many people have relied on a second source of income whether it be a part time job or even a side hustle to makes ends meet.

Another thing people are doing is selling things online in their local Facebook Marketplace. Collectors are constantly scanning Facebook for odd and valuable items.

What are some people spending their disposable income on? Wasps nests. No, I'm not kidding.

I was scrolling through Facebook Marketplace and saw one listed for sale. At first I thought it was a joke but the listing was real. So what do these things go for? I almost fell out of my chair when I saw the listing price.

Ben Ferrara

The listing in a local community group on Facebook has the abandoned nest in Wallkill for sale for $25. I thought the seller would struggle to get $5 for this thing. As it turns out $25 is greatly underpriced. Confusion quickly turned to shock for members of the group when the thread revealed that these things are actually worth a good chunk of change. You can find the original listing here.

After a quick check on Ebay I found out how valuable these things can be if they are in good shape.

Some current listings on Ebay have them for sale from anywhere between $50 to $100.