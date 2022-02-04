Upstate NY First Responder Receives Immense Praise For His Work

Anyone who runs towards an emergency, accident, or fire at the drop of a hat is certainly something special. Being recognized by your community means something more. This week we send our First Responder Salute to Captain Cody Capron, a certified EMT-P for Lewis County Search and Rescue.

Cody has been described as one of the most caring, compassionate, and devoted person you could ever meet. He's worked hard for years to become an EMT-P for Lewis County. Cody's dedication to his work and protecting the community comes across in everything he does. So much he was even awarded Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year in 2018.

Listener Submitted Listener Submitted loading...

Cody takes care and pride in every situation he comes across and treats all patients as they are his own family. He takes on extra shifts when many others wouldn't. It takes a special and brave person to do this... he represents both of these qualities.

Thank you Cody for what you do in serving our community. You've left a lasting effect on more people than you realize. You truly deserve this recognition.

