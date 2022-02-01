As many residents across the area spent their Saturday afternoon cleaning snow off their properties, some other people had other things going on. The New York Post says a hip-hop music video shoot turned into just that; a literal shooting. Not too much is known at this point, such as how this music video devolved into violence, but it has certainly left one lower Hudson Valley neighborhood shaking.

The Post says that the group had rented a home in New City on Airbnb. Video footage shows a man blowing snow on his property early Saturday afternoon when gunshots can be heard in the distance. The man quickly abandons what he's doing and can be seen running indoors. The Clarkstown Police Department says that they witnessed a black Mercedes fleeing the scene, with five suspects inside. A short chase then ensued, which ended after the Mercedes ran into a utility pole.

Police say all five suspects bolted but were soon arrested with help from deputies from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say that four handguns were recovered during the arrest, with an additional ten uncovered inside the rented home.

In other news, police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that lead to an alleged assault around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022. According to a press release from the City of Newburgh Police Department, a 68-year-old male driver was assaulted by the operator of a gray, older model Acura TL. The alleged assault occurred after a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Street and Van Ness Street.

Once officers arrived at the scene, it was also discovered that the suspects had stolen property from the victim before fleeing. There aren't too many details about the accident itself, or exactly what happened afterward that lead up to the alleged assault. Police are currently investigating the matter and are asking the public for help identifying the suspects. Police say that charges are pending.

Further, police say the suspect is a black man, who's around 6' feet tall with a heavy build. He was witnessed traveling with a female companion, both of which spoke with a Haitian accent. Pictures indicate the suspect was wearing dark clothes at the time of the incident.

