New York State Police said in a press release that they emphasize that falsely reporting a kidnapping is not a prank or a mistake; it’s a serious crime with real consequences.

They go on to say that when a "false any false emergency report is made, emergency responders rush into action, diverting police, medical, and rescue resources away from people who may genuinely need help".

Families and communities experience fear and trauma, and in some cases, false reports can even put officers and bystanders in danger.

Four young adults in upstate New York recently learned this the hard way, after officials say a foolish prank lead to law enforcement being forced to shut down areas on a major highway, as part of their investigation..

New York State Police Arrest Four After Kidnapping Prank

On January 7, troopers report that they arrested two 20-year-old women, both from Champlain woman, and two 18-year-olds each for 3rd degree falsely reporting an incident.

Troopers report they received a report that a vehicle was traveling southbound on I-87 Northway, in Saratoga County, with a passenger who was reportedly displaying a handwritten sign stating “help!! being kidnapped!!”.

During a significant law enforcement response, a vehicle matching the caller’s description was located on the highway in Malta, New York, and was stopped, causing a temporary shutdown of the area.

The 18-year-old driver and passengers were removed from the vehicle and detained. Police say a further investigation determined that all individuals in the vehicle were aware that the sign was displayed as an alleged “joke” and no kidnapping had occurred.

All four were arrested and transported for processing. Each was issued an appearance ticket, and were due back in court at a later date.