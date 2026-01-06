Police Say New York State Man Made Numerous False Reports To 911 

Authorities often remind the public over avoiding misuse of emergency lines.

Obviously, emergency services like 911 are important for those who actually need the assistance. Calls to 911 over false reports can distract dispatchers from the real emergencies. Looks like this guy missed that memo.

Officials say that a man from New York state was arrested over numerous false reports made to 911 over what is being described to as an "extended period of time".

The New York State Police said in a press release that they arrested a man from Painted Post, following an inquiry into repeated false reports made to emergency services and mandated reporters in Steuben County.

The investigation determined that over an extended period in 2025, the suspect made numerous false reports to 911 and the New York State Child Abuse and Maltreatment Hotline.

Police say these reports resulted in repeated law enforcement and child protective services responses and were ultimately determined to be unfounded. Investigators say they further determined that the reports were knowingly false and were made in a manner that misused emergency and child protection resources.

As a result of the investigation, police say a 40-year-old suspect was arrested January 1, and charged with 18 counts of 3rd degree falsely report catastrophe or emergency to official, and other violations.