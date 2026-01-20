Authorities say that they arrested a man from upstate New York was driving dangerously drunk during thew afternoon hours of January 12. The latest case involving a high intoxicated driver has once again raised the question is state lawmakers should push for lower BAC limits for drivers.

A a similar case occurred in late December, as police say a 43-year-old man from Westfield, Massachusetts. The suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations.

Officials say that the suspect was transported for processing where he recorded a 0.23%, which is nearly three times over the state's legal limit. which is 0.08%.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Almost 4X Over Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 12, at about 4:09 PM. troopers stopped a vehicle in Queensbury for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as a 37-year-old man of Queensbury, New York.

Police say they arrested the suspect for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations. He was transported for processing, where police say he recorded a 0.30% BAC, which is nearly four times over the state's legal limit.

The suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in court at later date.

Would a Lower BAC Limit in New York State Reduce Fatalities?

Many lawmakers continue to push for lower BAC limits across the state.

Back in October 2023, a Wynantskill, NY man blew a a 0.38% BAC, which is 4.7 times over the state's legal limit, according to New York State Police.

Thomas Louizou, a former federal traffic safety official and founder of the .05 Saves Lives Coalition, stated that 114 other countries had lower legal limits than the United States. WNYT says that other organizations like the National Transportation Safety Board and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have backed previous attempts to lower the limit.

Numbers from the NTSB posted at Stateline say that in the first year, Utah lowered the drunk driving limit, and traffic deaths were cut by 20%.