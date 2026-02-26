Major Dutchess County Route to Close for Hours on March 7

If you're planning to travel through Dutchess County next Saturday, you'll want to avoid a major road that is scheduled to shut down right in the middle of the day.

One of the most traveled roadways in the Hudson Valley will be completely shut down to traffic in both directions on Saturday, March 7. While the closure is planned, many people traveling through the area may be unaware of the shutdown and could find themselves waiting in congestion for hours.

Major Dutchess County Road Closure on Saturday, March 7

Large electronic billboards are now warning drivers that a long stretch of Route 9D in Wappingers Falls will be shut down just before 1pm on March 7 and will remain closed to traffic for several hours. The road, which begins at Route 9 near the Shoppes at South Hills and continues south through Dutchess County, will be closed to all traffic in the vicinity of the Village of Wappingers Falls.

The reason for the closure is the annual Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Those who are unaware that the parade is happening this weekend may find themselves stuck in traffic if they fail to plan ahead. Route 9D will be completely shut down between Delavergne Avenue on its north end, all the way down through Elm Street just south of the village. South Mesier Avenue between 9D and Elm Street will also be closed for the duration of the parade.

Those traveling north or south through Dutchess County are being advised to use Route 9. Drivers should anticipate extra congestion on both the northbound and southbound sides of Route 9 after 1pm as all traffic is rerouted around the village. The parade usually takes a few hours to work its way through the route.

