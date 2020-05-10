Updated Closing Information on Poughkeepsie Parks
The Town of Poughkeepsie Recreation Department has provided updated closing information for parks.
Parks in the Town of Poughkeepsie remain open during the COVID-19 health situation for outdoor and non-froup activities from sunrise to sunset. However, some of the facilities in the parks are closed.
New York State has temporarily closed the following until further notice:
- All Playgrounds, basketball courts, and athletic fields
- All non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size, this includes social gatherings, weddings, parties, etc
- All non-essential businesses, including shopping malls, bowling alleys, theaters, movie theaters, and gyms
Governor Cuomo issued an executive order requiring all individuals in New York to wear masks or face-coverings when in public.
