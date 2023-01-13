Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops

An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police.

On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley.

Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about a potential domestic violence situation that began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent.

At around 9:45 a.m., police in Kent got a frantic 911 call involving an apparent abduction, officials say.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office sent a backup and located the suspect's vehicle in the town of Southeast.

1 Dead After Domestic Violence Stabbing In Southeast, New York

Arriving deputies allegedly noticed a man violently assaulting a woman with a knife in a car near a construction site.

Officials say police had to use deadly force to try and save the woman.

New Information Regarding Police-Involved Shooting

Two deputies fired their weapons at the man, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies recovered a knife at the scene, officials say. The New York State Attorney General's Office is now investigating.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

Carmel, New York Man Fatally Shot By Deputies From Putnam County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, New York State Police positively identified the deceased suspect as 34-year-old Christopher T. Torres of Carmel, New York.

The female victim was stabbed multiple times. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

While New York State Police say the woman's in critical condition, CBS reports she's expected to survive.

Her name was not released.

