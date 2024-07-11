New Harbor Freight Location Announced in Hudson Valley, New York

A new Harbor Freight Tools location is currently under construction in the Hudson Valley.

The low-cost tool store has exploded in popularity over the past few years as homeowners seek ways to save on home improvement. The company was listed by the National Retailers Federation as the fastest-growing company in the nation in 2022, with growth of over 93%.

Harbor Freight Tools has over 1,500 locations nationwide, with 64 stores in New York State. In the Hudson Valley, you can find Harbor Freight stores in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Central Valley, Middletown, Nyack, Catskill and White Plains. While that may seem like a lot of stores, Harbor Freight is continuing to expand, announcing that a new Hudson Valley location will open this fall.

Harbor Freight Opening New Hudson Valley, New York Location

In a press release, Harbor Freight Tools says that construction is now underway on its eight Hudson Valley locations. The company is finally opening a store at a location it says it has been eyeing up for "a number of years."

The former New York Sports Club location on Route 6 in Carmel, New York will soon be transformed into the newest Harbor Freight Tools Location. According to the company, the store is being built "using local workers and companies from the surrounding Carmel area."

Once completed, the new Harbor Freight Tools is expected to employ up to 30 local workers in positions including sales and logistics supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, as well as seasonal workers.

When Will the New Harbor Freight Tools Open?

According to the company's website, the new Harbor Freight Tools in Carmel, New York is expected to finish construction and open its doors to the public by September. The store is currently hiring seven positions, which you can apply for online.

