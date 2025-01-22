More Details Released in New York Burger King Crash Incident

It turns out a fireman was struck by a vehicle in a secondary incident last Friday afternoon at the Burger King in Port Jervis.

More details have been released involving the accisent that occurred last Friday afternoon, Jan. 17 at the Burger King on Pike Street in Port Jervis, NY and its being reported that a firefighter was injured in a seperate incident.

Also See: Car Crashes Through Burger King in New York

Port Jervis Fire Department Facebook page posted about the incident late Friday afternoon involving a car crashing through a Burger King in Port Jervis, NY, where according to News 12, witnesses said that the SUV slammed through the wall and knocked down tables. There were reportedly no injuries and police say the incident is under investigation.

Port Jervis firefighter was struck by vehicle in the Burger King parking lot last Friday during a secondary incident. The firefighter suffered injuries to his arm and hip and was transported to the hospital.

Blaise Gomez of News 12 posted an update to the story on her Facebook page, saying that an on-duty Port Jervis firefighter was struck by vehicle in the Burger King parking lot last Friday during a secondary incident while responding to a call for an SUV that drove into the fast food establishment, according to police and the firefighter suffered injuries to his arm and hip and was transported to the hospital.

There was also an update on the driver and a passenger of the SUV that crashed into the Burger King. "The driver who crashed into the Burger King on Pike Street was attempting to enter a parking spot, according to police, when their foot slipped off the brake and depressed the accelerator pedal, narrowly missing two pedestrians on the sidewalk, crashing into the building and causing significant damage."

A passenger in the SUV was treated at the scene by EMS for knee pain. Authorities sad no one else was injured in the incident that happened shortly after 4pm. Gomez also said that neither driver in the back-to-back incidents would be ticketed or charged with any wrongdoing, according to police.

