Unique Hudson Valley Bed & Breakfast Up For Sale

A Hudson Valley B & B is on the market featuring a historical owner's quarters on site along win an 80 seat bar and banquet hall. Sleepy Valley Inn B & B in Warwick features two fully renovated buildings with nearly 11,000 square feet of space on 7.1 acres.

According to Loopnet the property is available for $1,049,000 and has built-in revenue in the form of four rented apartments to go along with four furnished rooms as part of the B & B. Built in the year 1900 renovations just occurred in 2017. Upgrades in the owners' quarters include a new custom kitchen with radiant heat and granite countertops.

The B & B and apartments are set on six of the 7.1 acres. The sale price also includes a vacant 1.1-acre lot that is currently used for parking. Located in Warwick, it's about an hour north of NYC and is close to hiking, historic landmarks, fruit orchards, and all the great things the Hudson Valley has to offer.

