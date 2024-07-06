Enter To Win: WPDH’s Michelob Ultra Backyard Party Giveaway!

As summer winds down, WPDH, Michelob Ultra, & Dutchess Beer Distributors are gearing up to make sure it goes out with a bang for one lucky Hudson Valley resident and their friends. The WPDH End of Summer Party Giveaway promises to be the highlight of the season, offering a fully catered backyard bash for the winner and 20 guests. Here’s everything you need to know about this epic contest:

What's Included:

The winner and their 20 friends will enjoy an unforgettable afternoon and evening with:

Live Music: Rock out with the Hudson Valley Kings & Queens of Cover Bands, Probable Cause, bringing their energetic tunes to keep the party going.

Delicious Food: Catering provided by In & Out Deli in Wappingers Falls ensures that everyone will be well-fed with mouthwatering dishes.

Party Essentials: Thanks to Party Time Rentals, your backyard will be transformed into the perfect party venue with a tent, chairs, and other party supplies.

Refreshing Beverages: Dutchess Beer Distributors will quench everyone’s thirst with a selection of beverages.

How to Enter with Multiple Ways To Qualify:

You have two ways to enter, and you can find yourself with multiple entries!

1) Meet Tigman at one of WPDH’s Live Broadcast Ultra Summer Parties to enter in person. Each time you stop by, you are automatically qualified to win! Each live broadcast party will also feature plenty of other concert ticket giveaways as well!

Live Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, August 8th 3p-7p

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse

35 Main Street, Poughkeepsie

Plus win tickets to the WPDH Summer Concert featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top at Bethel Woods on August 16th

Thursday, August 15th 3p-7p

Mariners Harbor

1 Broadway, Kingston, NY

Plus win tickets to the WPDH Summer Concert featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top at Bethel Woods on August 16th

Friday August 30th 3p-7p

The Hopewell Inn

488 Route 376, Hopewell Junction, NY

Friday, September 6th 3p-7p

Nooch's Pub and Grill

156 Church Street, Millbrook, NY 12545

2) Visit any participating beverage center to get your unique code word.

Scan the QR code on the sign and enter the code word into the WPDH Mobile App for your chance to win. For each beverage center you visit, you will earn 1 entry into the contest! Because you have the WPDH App, here is your full list of locations to enter to win at:

KINDERHOOK BEVERAGE CENTER

3332 ROUTE 9H, VALATIE

HOPEWELL OASIS BEER & SOD

417 ROUTE 82, HOPEWELL

PARK DISCOUNT BEVERAGE CO

3969 ALBANY POST ROAD, HYDE PARK

FISHKILL BEER & SODA

985 MAIN STREET, FISHKILL

OASIS DISCOUNT

736 MAIN ST., POUGHKEEPSIE

ELLENVILLE DISCOUNT BEER

41 NORTH MAIN STREET, ELLENVILLE

BEEKMAN BEVERAGE BARN

2463 ROUTE 55, HOPEWELL JUNCTION

PIT STOP 9 BEVERAGE CORP

11684 STATE RT. 9W, COXSACKIE

BEER WORLD-KINGSTON

1221 ULSTER AVENUE, KINGSTON

THRIFTY BEVERAGE RT 55

489 FREEDOM PLAINS ROAD, POUGHKEEPSIE

HALF TIME

2290 SOUTH ROAD, POUGHKEEPSIE

ROUTE 209 DISCOUNT BEVERA

6325 ROUTE 209, KERHONKSON

PAWLING BEER & SODA

175 ROUTE 22, PAWLING

DISCOUNT BEVERAGE CENTER

1898 RT 9W, MILTON

K & E DISCOUNT BEVERAGE

255 MAIN ST., NEW PALTZ

THE BEER STORE II

3160 ROUTE 9W, SAUGERTIES

BEER UNIVERSE-KINGSTON

403 WASHINGTON AVE, KINGSTON

D & S BEER DIST (K)

ROUTE 9, RED HOOK

BEER WORLD-CATSKILL

170 WEST BRIDGE STREET, CATSKILL

BEER UNIVERSE-WEST COXSAC

11836 ROUTE 9W, WEST COXSACKIE

SHAMROCK BEER & TOBACCO

3565 ROUTE 9W UNIT 1, HIGHLAND

THRIFTY BEVERAGE CENTER

187 NO. HAMILTON ST., POUGHKEEPSIE

WINGDALE BEER & SODA

1554 ROUTE 22, WINGDALE

BEER UNIVERSE-SAUGERTIES

239 ULSTER AVE, SAUGERTIES

BEER WORLD - EXPRESS

1444 ROUTE 9D, WAPPINGERS FALLS

The WPDH End of Summer Party Giveaway is made possible with the support of Dutchess Beer Distributors and Michelob Ultra.