Enter To Win: WPDH’s Michelob Ultra Backyard Party Giveaway!
As summer winds down, WPDH, Michelob Ultra, & Dutchess Beer Distributors are gearing up to make sure it goes out with a bang for one lucky Hudson Valley resident and their friends. The WPDH End of Summer Party Giveaway promises to be the highlight of the season, offering a fully catered backyard bash for the winner and 20 guests. Here’s everything you need to know about this epic contest:
What's Included:
The winner and their 20 friends will enjoy an unforgettable afternoon and evening with:
Live Music: Rock out with the Hudson Valley Kings & Queens of Cover Bands, Probable Cause, bringing their energetic tunes to keep the party going.
Delicious Food: Catering provided by In & Out Deli in Wappingers Falls ensures that everyone will be well-fed with mouthwatering dishes.
Party Essentials: Thanks to Party Time Rentals, your backyard will be transformed into the perfect party venue with a tent, chairs, and other party supplies.
Refreshing Beverages: Dutchess Beer Distributors will quench everyone’s thirst with a selection of beverages.
How to Enter with Multiple Ways To Qualify:
You have two ways to enter, and you can find yourself with multiple entries!
1) Meet Tigman at one of WPDH’s Live Broadcast Ultra Summer Parties to enter in person. Each time you stop by, you are automatically qualified to win! Each live broadcast party will also feature plenty of other concert ticket giveaways as well!
Live Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, August 8th 3p-7p
Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse
35 Main Street, Poughkeepsie
Plus win tickets to the WPDH Summer Concert featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top at Bethel Woods on August 16th
Thursday, August 15th 3p-7p
Mariners Harbor
1 Broadway, Kingston, NY
Plus win tickets to the WPDH Summer Concert featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top at Bethel Woods on August 16th
Friday August 30th 3p-7p
The Hopewell Inn
488 Route 376, Hopewell Junction, NY
Friday, September 6th 3p-7p
Nooch's Pub and Grill
156 Church Street, Millbrook, NY 12545
2) Visit any participating beverage center to get your unique code word.
Scan the QR code on the sign and enter the code word into the WPDH Mobile App for your chance to win. For each beverage center you visit, you will earn 1 entry into the contest! Because you have the WPDH App, here is your full list of locations to enter to win at:
KINDERHOOK BEVERAGE CENTER
3332 ROUTE 9H, VALATIE
HOPEWELL OASIS BEER & SOD
417 ROUTE 82, HOPEWELL
PARK DISCOUNT BEVERAGE CO
3969 ALBANY POST ROAD, HYDE PARK
FISHKILL BEER & SODA
985 MAIN STREET, FISHKILL
OASIS DISCOUNT
736 MAIN ST., POUGHKEEPSIE
ELLENVILLE DISCOUNT BEER
41 NORTH MAIN STREET, ELLENVILLE
BEEKMAN BEVERAGE BARN
2463 ROUTE 55, HOPEWELL JUNCTION
PIT STOP 9 BEVERAGE CORP
11684 STATE RT. 9W, COXSACKIE
BEER WORLD-KINGSTON
1221 ULSTER AVENUE, KINGSTON
THRIFTY BEVERAGE RT 55
489 FREEDOM PLAINS ROAD, POUGHKEEPSIE
HALF TIME
2290 SOUTH ROAD, POUGHKEEPSIE
ROUTE 209 DISCOUNT BEVERA
6325 ROUTE 209, KERHONKSON
PAWLING BEER & SODA
175 ROUTE 22, PAWLING
DISCOUNT BEVERAGE CENTER
1898 RT 9W, MILTON
K & E DISCOUNT BEVERAGE
255 MAIN ST., NEW PALTZ
THE BEER STORE II
3160 ROUTE 9W, SAUGERTIES
BEER UNIVERSE-KINGSTON
403 WASHINGTON AVE, KINGSTON
D & S BEER DIST (K)
ROUTE 9, RED HOOK
BEER WORLD-CATSKILL
170 WEST BRIDGE STREET, CATSKILL
BEER UNIVERSE-WEST COXSAC
11836 ROUTE 9W, WEST COXSACKIE
SHAMROCK BEER & TOBACCO
3565 ROUTE 9W UNIT 1, HIGHLAND
THRIFTY BEVERAGE CENTER
187 NO. HAMILTON ST., POUGHKEEPSIE
WINGDALE BEER & SODA
1554 ROUTE 22, WINGDALE
BEER UNIVERSE-SAUGERTIES
239 ULSTER AVE, SAUGERTIES
BEER WORLD - EXPRESS
1444 ROUTE 9D, WAPPINGERS FALLS
The WPDH End of Summer Party Giveaway is made possible with the support of Dutchess Beer Distributors and Michelob Ultra.