Ulster Man Charged With Rape of Child

The 27-year old Ulster man is accused of having sexual intercourse with a victim less than 15 years of age.

On Wednesday, June 17, police arrested Patrick M. Finkle, age 27 of Ulster NY, in connection with an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

Finkle is accused of having sexual intercourse with a victim who is less than 15 years old over the course of a three-day period. No further information about the victim or the case will be released at this time in order to protect the victim’s privacy.

At this time, Finkle is charged with rape in the second-degree, and endangering the welfare of a child. After being processed he was arraigned before the Town of North East Court and released to Probation and is due to reappear at a later date.

The investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau along with Investigators from the CAC.

If anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving Mr. Finkle they are urged to contact Deputy David Meyer at (845) 486-3778. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: