Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment

A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man.

According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.

Victim Reports Argument

The victim told police that once Cook made his way into the apartment he began to scream and yell at her, which lead to waking up two children that were sleeping in the apartment. When she went to use her cell phone to call for help she told police that Cook allegedly took her cell phone away from her. When she tried to use another phone in the apartment, police say Cook reportedly grabbed the phone away from the victim and while doing so pulled the phone cord out of the wall.

Woman Tries to Escape

As the argument continued, the victim told police she tried to run out of the apartment but Cook blocked the door so she could get out. Police say that's when the victim went and pushed a screen out of a window to try and climb out to escape. As she pushed the screen out of the window Cook reportedly fled the scene and that is when the victim called the police.

Arrested and Released

Three days after the incident on October 30th Cook was arrested and processed at the Saugerties Police Headquarters. He was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Cook was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and then released on his own recognizance. Before Cook was released the court did issue a full stay-away order of protection on behalf of the victims.

