What Happened to the Sheep Roaming Around the Hudson Valley?

The Hudson Valley is no stranger to animals running away and roaming the streets. From seeing moose on the loose to swaths of runaway pigs, it feels like we've nearly seen it all.

On Monday, June 17th, residents around Saugerties began posting about seeing sheep aimlessly roaming around the village.

The sheep (plural) looked as though they were in need of some grooming and residents began chiming in with concerns for the animal. Some even commented having seen the sheep days earlier, as early as Saturday, June 15th according to comments in the Saugerties Village Facebook page.

With the pending heat wave, concerned residents mentioned leaving water out for the sheep since it had seemingly been staying within the Saugerties area.

What Happened to the Runaway Sheep?

After multiple concerned residents reached out to local police departments, animal sanctuaries, and lost pet pages, news began to spread about this fluffy sheep on the lamb.

Finally, a hero emerged to save the day!

One Saugerties resident had noticed the sheep taking shade from the heat under their deck. They reached out to the Ulster County SPCA for some assistance.

Knowing the sheep had been tough to catch and was a little on guard, Ulster SPCA closed off parts of the deck to prevent the sheep from escaping. Then, 2 members from the Ulster SPCA crawled under the deck to remove the sheep.

Ulster SPCA noted in their Facebook post about the encounter that the sheep wasn't totally pleased at first and even made, "a few escape attempts." But they eventually were able to contain the sheep.

The second sheep eventually walked right up to some residents, allowing them to hold her in their shed until it could be picked up and taken to Catskill Animal Sanctuary.

According to Ulster SPCA, both sheep are both, "receiving veterinary care, shearing and settling into their new homes in sanctuary."

