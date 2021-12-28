Ulster County Crash Involving Police Car Leaves Three Injured

A crash involving a marked State Police car on the shoulder of I-87 northbound in the town of Ulster late Monday evening left three people injured.

Get our free mobile app

The New York State Police Newsroom released information today, December 28th, regarding an incident that occurred around 10:15pm on Monday December 27th, where a marked State Police car was hit by a passenger vehicle on the left shoulder of I-87 (New York State Thruway) northbound in the town of Ulster.

An unrelated crash was being investigated by Trooper James J Adams in the area of the Kingston exit, and while the officer was sitting inside his patrol car, a 2020 Mini Cooper that was being driven by 33 year old Katherine Pinedo crashed into the vehicle. Pinedo, of Albany, is said to have lost control of her vehicle while driving in the left lane and hit the trooper's car from behind.

Following the crash, three people were taken to Kingston Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Trooper Adams, who is a seven year veteran based out of the Kingston State Police barracks, along with two passengers from the Mini Cooper were all brought to the hospital. While Pinedo, the driver of the vehicle, was not injured, 36 year old Erika Pinedo, as well as 64 year old Telmo Pinedo, both of Sunrise Florida, were brought in for evaluation.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation.

As always, State Police would like to remind drivers to slow down and move over on roadways when emergency and construction vehicles are working on the highway, and especially when you see flashing lights.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.